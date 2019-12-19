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EXCLUSIVE: He met with Julian Assange, reports back (MIRRORED)
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273 views • December 19, 2019
EXCLUSIVE: He met with Julian Assange, reports back (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:=
https://youtu.be/cYk-_E_BUcQ
UN Special Rapporteur on torture Prof. Nils Melzer, who visited WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange at length in Belmarsh Prison in London, joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the "pathological level of stress" he observed in Assange. He also explains that there's "no legal basis" for his continued detention.
#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #NewsWithRickSanchez
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Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:=
https://youtu.be/cYk-_E_BUcQ
UN Special Rapporteur on torture Prof. Nils Melzer, who visited WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange at length in Belmarsh Prison in London, joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the "pathological level of stress" he observed in Assange. He also explains that there's "no legal basis" for his continued detention.
#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #NewsWithRickSanchez
Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/
Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America
Category
News & Politics
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