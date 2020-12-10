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The Constitution VS The System: Breaking On The Daily #36
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11 views • December 10, 2020
I would really appreciate it if you commented and shared this video. I don't normally ask for stuff like this, and I don't intend to begin to do so, but this video is important for people to understand what's going on and what's at stake.
No stories today, but here are some sourceshttps://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22O155/162953/20201207234611533_TX-v-State-Motion-2020-12-07%20FINAL.pdf
https://archive.vn/z1d4M
Timestamps
0:00 Pure Rant Today
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
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#Texas #Constitution #SCOTUS
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
No stories today, but here are some sourceshttps://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22O155/162953/20201207234611533_TX-v-State-Motion-2020-12-07%20FINAL.pdf
https://archive.vn/z1d4M
Timestamps
0:00 Pure Rant Today
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Texas #Constitution #SCOTUS
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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