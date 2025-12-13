Righteousness: the people in whose heart is God's law (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, June 7, 2025.





The word righteousness is mentioned 291 times in the King James Bible. Righteousness can be defined as a person's holiness and purity in heart and action; the quality of being morally right or justifiable or being in accordance with divine law and thus, being free from sin and under God’s grace.





Notice the words that are associated with righteousness or those who are righteous in God’s sight including holiness, purity, morally right, justifiable or being justified, divine or moral law, free from sin and God’s grace!





"The Pope has the power to change times, to abrogate laws, and to dispense with all things, even the precepts of Christ." "The Pope has the authority and often exercised it, to dispense with the command of Christ." Decretal, de Tranlatic Episcop. Cap. (The Pope can modify divine law.) Ferraris' Ecclesiastical Dictionary.





"The Pope is of great authority and power that he can modify, explain, or interpret even divine laws... The Pope can modify divine law, since his power is not of man, but of God, and he acts as vicegerent of God upon earth." -Lucius Ferraris, Prompta Ribliotheca, "Papa," art. 2, translated.





That’s self-righteousness in a nutshell when a mortal, sinful human being wearing a pagan Dagon mitre, and who is being call ‘holy father’ by his deceived followers, can modify God’s law.





Another example of the popes having their deceitful form of their own righteousness is when pope Liberius changed the solemnity of God’s 7th day Sabbath to SUNday according to canon 29 that was enforced at the council of Laodicea in 364, which also stated that Christians must work on God’s holy 7th day Sabbath. Quote: Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day. https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm





Who is right: God Who, as Lord of the Sabbath, says to remember to keep His 7th day Sabbath holy in Exodus 20:8-11 or the man of sin at the Vatican, the pope, who is ‘lord’ of the SUNday and who promotes SUNday sacredness as part his own form of righteousness.





Obeying the law of God, His holy ten commandments, is what righteousness is all about. In Psalm 119:172, we read: My tongue shall speak of thy word: for all thy commandments are righteousness.





Abide in Christ’s righteousness by putting your complete faith, trust and confidence in Christ by abiding in His righteousness and His law, His holy ten commandments, which again represent His love, His truth and His righteousness and you’ll be part of the kingdom of God, which is THE place you do not want to miss.





