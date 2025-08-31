Chichito Cepeda | Bomba Puerto Rico

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El otro Chichito fue Luis Daniel Cepeda [1957-2003]. El noveno hijo de Rafael Cepeda y Caridad Brenes. Se destacó como tocador primo en varios grupos incluyendo Cimiento de Modesto Cepeda, BombaLele de Jesús Cepeda y Pleneros de la 23.
