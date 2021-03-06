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"You Fit" gym Phoenix mask audit fail
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61 views • March 06, 2021
Gym on N. 7th st and Maryland fails mask audit. Gym illegally requires members to wear masks DURING workouts. This is proven to endanger lives because rapid breathing into a mask results in breathing more carbon dioxide than oxygen resulting in suffocation and deaths. ADA law bans refusing services at any business open to the public for a disability such as being in a wheelchair or not wearing a mask.
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Masks don't work and are dangerous causing bacterial pneumonia and lung infections.
Even Fauci concluded in a 2008 study that wearing masks caused most of the deaths in the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic because they act like petri dishes collecting germs and spreading bacterial pneumonia.
Follow me on Instagram at "Jonathan Adler Phoenix Arizona"
Email [email protected] to receive more breaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
Email name, city, state and pledge $ optional.
Thanks for watching. Subscribe to my youtube channel called "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR".
Share this video with other Patriots/Freedom Fignters.
Masks don't work and are dangerous causing bacterial pneumonia and lung infections.
Even Fauci concluded in a 2008 study that wearing masks caused most of the deaths in the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic because they act like petri dishes collecting germs and spreading bacterial pneumonia.
Follow me on Instagram at "Jonathan Adler Phoenix Arizona"
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