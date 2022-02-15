TREASON! Lock Her Up!

Special counsel John Durham has finally uncovered the horrible truth. A bombshell crime worthy of the title treason.The fact that it has been immediately either ignored entirely or propagandized into oblivion actually reveals the level of propaganda masquerading as American journalism. But will the American people buy it this time?Even though Hillary Clinton's lackeys are clearly tied to a massive criminal act putting the citizens of the United States National Security in harm's way after sabotaging the secure servers of the Executive Office's of a duly elected sitting President Of The United States.. .A crime the United States has never witnessed in all of its history. The mockingbird media can only politicize it.Why is it that we always need to shift the levers of power in order for criminal politicians and their families to face prosecution if they face that at all? How long before Democrats literally get away with the murder of conservatives based on their stranglehold on power? Oh wait…Bowne Report