THE ULTIMATE REDPILLː THE ESOTERIC SECRET BEHIND THE WAILING WALL IN ISRAEL

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🇮🇱 THE ULTIMATE REDPILL: The esoteric secret behind the "Wailing Wall" in Israel
ℹ️ Did you ever wonder why Jews dry hump a wall? You may have heard their explanation about the sacredness of the wall but just like everything else that comes out of the mouth of the Jew, that is a lie. In the wicked Zohar, the literature of Jewish esoteric thought known as the Kabbalah, we learn why they do it.