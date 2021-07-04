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CONSPIRACY CHIC: WAR IS PEACE- BEWARE THE PUPPET MASTERS
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31 views • July 04, 2021
BEHIND THE"PROBLEM,REACTION, SOLUTION" WE HAVE JUST BEEN THROUGH ARE PUPPETS. IF WE FOLLOW THE STRINGS, WE APPROACH THE ACTUAL PUPPET MASTERS.THE PUPPET MASTERS ARE ABOUT MONEY AND CONTROL.WHEN THEY ARE ABOUT TO BE EXPOSED, THEY START A WAR AND ALL OTHER CONCERNS ARE SWEPT ASIDE.
AS THE PANDEMIC AND VACCINATION HISTORY IS BROUGHT INTO THE LIGHT,WE SEE THREE WARS POISED:RUSSIA, CHINA, IRAN.
ETHICS VS. LEGAL.
THE LAST TWO YEARS WAS A TEST OF THE "FEAR SYSTEM" AND WE WERE SWEPT ALONG LIKE BUNNIES.
"THE NEXT ONE WILL GET YOUR ATTENTION" BILL GATES,SECOND GENERATION POPULATION CONTROL ADVOCATE., SPEAKING OF
EBOLA/HENIPA VIRUS COMBO,75%+ KILL RATE.
AS THE PANDEMIC AND VACCINATION HISTORY IS BROUGHT INTO THE LIGHT,WE SEE THREE WARS POISED:RUSSIA, CHINA, IRAN.
ETHICS VS. LEGAL.
THE LAST TWO YEARS WAS A TEST OF THE "FEAR SYSTEM" AND WE WERE SWEPT ALONG LIKE BUNNIES.
"THE NEXT ONE WILL GET YOUR ATTENTION" BILL GATES,SECOND GENERATION POPULATION CONTROL ADVOCATE., SPEAKING OF
EBOLA/HENIPA VIRUS COMBO,75%+ KILL RATE.
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