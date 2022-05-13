Security Footage Indicates Russian Soldiers Shoot Unarmed Civilians From Behind

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05/12/2022 Security footage records atrocities committed by Russian soldiers during the Russian military’s attack towards Kyiv in March. They entered a car dealer, asking for cigarettes before shooting towards their back and the victims are the owner of the car dealer and the guard Leonid. The Russians then looted the car dealer and toasted to each other. Ukraine prosecutors are officially investigating this case as a war crime.