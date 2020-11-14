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KILL WARSPEED; GEN PERNA MAY COMMAND 150,000 SHOOTERS AGAINST 80 MIL PATRIOT RIFLEMEN - TRUMP; YOU WILL LOSE; GEN PERNAS THERE WILL BE COURT MARTIALd FOR BIOWEAPON TERRORISM; THEN A REAL IMPEACHMENT
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81 views • November 14, 2020
[ NOVEMBER 11, 2020 HAGMANN REPORT WITH GUEST Dr. RICHARD PROCTOR]
TRUMP, IN CIVIL WAR I I AGAINST WARSPEED, IT IS LIKELY THAT GEN PERNA WILL JOIN CUSTER AND THE 8th U.S. PRESIDENT MARTIN VAN BUREN
TRUMP WILL JOIN ABRAHAM LINCOLN AS A CIVIL WAR PRESIDENT. WHY ? BECAUSE TRUMP IS A SHILL FOR THE VACCINE INDUSTRY.
TRUMP WILL BE IMPEACHED FOR VIOLATING THE 1989 BIOWEAPON TERRORISM ACT.
DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS AND INDEPENDENTS ARE GOING TO WAR AGAINST THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND NOW IS THE TIME TO ABOLISH THIS GOVERNMENT
“Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends [life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness] it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it” - THOMAS JEFFERSON
https://www.amazon.com/Saving-Constitution-PhD-Richard-Proctor/dp/0578218607
Saving the Constitution
+
The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence: The Constitution of the United States of America
+
The Know Your Bill of Rights Book: Don't Lose Your Constitutional Rights--Learn Them!
Total price: $41.85
Add all three to Cart
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One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
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This item:
1. Saving the Constitution by Richard Proctor PhD Paperback $19.95
2. The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence: The Constitution of the United States of… by The Founding Fathers Paperback $6.95
3.The Know Your Bill of Rights Book: Don't Lose Your Constitutional Rights--Learn Them! by Sean Patrick Paperback $14.95
TRUMP, IN CIVIL WAR I I AGAINST WARSPEED, IT IS LIKELY THAT GEN PERNA WILL JOIN CUSTER AND THE 8th U.S. PRESIDENT MARTIN VAN BUREN
TRUMP WILL JOIN ABRAHAM LINCOLN AS A CIVIL WAR PRESIDENT. WHY ? BECAUSE TRUMP IS A SHILL FOR THE VACCINE INDUSTRY.
TRUMP WILL BE IMPEACHED FOR VIOLATING THE 1989 BIOWEAPON TERRORISM ACT.
DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS AND INDEPENDENTS ARE GOING TO WAR AGAINST THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND NOW IS THE TIME TO ABOLISH THIS GOVERNMENT
“Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends [life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness] it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it” - THOMAS JEFFERSON
https://www.amazon.com/Saving-Constitution-PhD-Richard-Proctor/dp/0578218607
Saving the Constitution
+
The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence: The Constitution of the United States of America
+
The Know Your Bill of Rights Book: Don't Lose Your Constitutional Rights--Learn Them!
Total price: $41.85
Add all three to Cart
Add all three to List
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together
This item:
1. Saving the Constitution by Richard Proctor PhD Paperback $19.95
2. The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence: The Constitution of the United States of… by The Founding Fathers Paperback $6.95
3.The Know Your Bill of Rights Book: Don't Lose Your Constitutional Rights--Learn Them! by Sean Patrick Paperback $14.95
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