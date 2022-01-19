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TELEVISIONS FOR POLITICIANS: HOME DELIVERY TO A POLITICIAN IN FRANCE
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22 views • January 19, 2022
Plazma


French against NWO deliver an order of a few televisions to a politicians house...they stop the spread of the actual virus.
Normandy.

Share my videos on all platforms, not just our hugboxes...make new accounts on their platforms and expect to be deleted.
Just get it out there, we need to break through the echo chamber...we are preaching to the converted!
Support here, cheers (I want to get on the road for IRL journalism...asking the creators and masons what they are doing live on stream...its a bike fund...I havent failed any of you yet!):
https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma

ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801

Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship.
Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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