The rebel leader, an American, was killed during the storming of the presidential palace, and mercenaries from the United States were also among those detained.
American-Israeli mercenary Benjamin Reuben has been captured after a failed coup in the Congo…
Reuben is a payed mercenary by former head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, and Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler…
This is the second failed coup by Yossi Cohen who is banned from entering the Democratic Republic of Congo.
