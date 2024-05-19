(((US citizens))) are at the centre of an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo - UPDATED

The rebel leader, an American, was killed during the storming of the presidential palace, and mercenaries from the United States were also among those detained.

Yippee Ki-Yay

UPDATE:

American-Israeli mercenary Benjamin Reuben has been captured after a failed coup in the Congo…

Reuben is a payed mercenary by former head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, and Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler…

This is the second failed coup by Yossi Cohen who is banned from entering the Democratic Republic of Congo.

https://x.com/Resist_05/status/1792367674842058921





Source @Slavyangrad





