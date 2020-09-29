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Hindus "Selectively Hunted" at Bangalore Riots
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18 views • September 29, 2020
“In the first week of August 2020…[the] Indic Collective Trust...filed a petition in the Madras High Court against the HR&CE Minister and Commissioner stating misuse of temple vehicles and funds. The petition was attached to another case…[accusing] the state government of ordering 20 rich temples of the state to pay Rs.10 crore surplus funds...the Tamil Nadu government said that the funds were to be used for renovating 10,000 village temples.” (OpIndia) However, the court had put a stay on the order.
“In the counter-affidavit...the HR&CE Department said [the] majority of the famous temples in the state were constructed by kings. They also gave acres of land and other properties to those temples. The kings used to appoint officials to manage the temples. The government is doing the same via the HR&CE Department.” (OpIndia)
The HR & CE department controls more than 38,000 Hindu institutions in Tamil Nadu...the petition stated there are 19,000 Temples under the administration of the government-appointed ‘fit person’ since 2011. (OpIndia)
The National Investigation Agency of India has formally taken over the investigation in two cases pertaining to the riot violence enacted in Bengaluru on the night of August 11 over an alleged derogatory social media post.
An independent fact-finding committee has brought out chilling testimonies of Hindu survivors who claim Hindus were selectively hunted and targeted in the pre-planned riots - one of the survivors claims they were warned to go inside or they would be killed. (OpIndia)
It was also claimed that locals were involved to give direction of where attacks could be made to avoid the view of CCTV cameras and that many rioters were mostly “not in their senses”, intoxicated or drugged - the testimonies support the claim that the attacks in Bengaluru were pre-planned, well-organized and frequently targeting particularly Hindus. (OpIndia)
(23 September 2020)
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“In the counter-affidavit...the HR&CE Department said [the] majority of the famous temples in the state were constructed by kings. They also gave acres of land and other properties to those temples. The kings used to appoint officials to manage the temples. The government is doing the same via the HR&CE Department.” (OpIndia)
The HR & CE department controls more than 38,000 Hindu institutions in Tamil Nadu...the petition stated there are 19,000 Temples under the administration of the government-appointed ‘fit person’ since 2011. (OpIndia)
The National Investigation Agency of India has formally taken over the investigation in two cases pertaining to the riot violence enacted in Bengaluru on the night of August 11 over an alleged derogatory social media post.
An independent fact-finding committee has brought out chilling testimonies of Hindu survivors who claim Hindus were selectively hunted and targeted in the pre-planned riots - one of the survivors claims they were warned to go inside or they would be killed. (OpIndia)
It was also claimed that locals were involved to give direction of where attacks could be made to avoid the view of CCTV cameras and that many rioters were mostly “not in their senses”, intoxicated or drugged - the testimonies support the claim that the attacks in Bengaluru were pre-planned, well-organized and frequently targeting particularly Hindus. (OpIndia)
(23 September 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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