They are Killing Us 02/28/2023

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From
killing our cattle to setting fire to food processing plants, what comes next
will shock you. Lab grown meat backed by Bill Gates contains Cancer Cells and Giant
Eagle removes bottled water produced by company using spring in same country as
East Palestine train derailment.
00:00 - Kill Every Buffalo and Shooting Cows
04:08 - Massive Fires
06:42 - Chemical Acid Spill
10:28 - Bacteria Testing for Miami Bottled Water
13:25 - Corn Imports
14:30 - Meat has Cancer cells
18:13 - U.S. Pandemic Policies
20:39 - Smart Cities
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