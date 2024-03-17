Create New Account
Andrew Noyes Speaks Truth As One of the People of NH 1/10/24
Mr.B
Published Yesterday

New Hampshire House Resolution 25

Another Noyes making noise in New Hampshire on 1/10/24

Andrew owns the room like a boss because he knows he IS the boss.

When a rep throws a problem at him he stands on the solid foundation of constitutional authority and does not waiver.

Very well spoken, very well done.

Full video is here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/xWpTPO_y9gE?feature=shared

#operationjosiah

