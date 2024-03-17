Andrew Noyes Speaks Truth As One of the People of NH 1/10/24

New Hampshire House Resolution 25
Another Noyes making noise in New Hampshire on 1/10/24
Andrew owns the room like a boss because he knows he IS the boss.
When a rep throws a problem at him he stands on the solid foundation of constitutional authority and does not waiver.
Very well spoken, very well done.
Full video is here:
https://www.youtube.com/live/xWpTPO_y9gE?feature=shared
