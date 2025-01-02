On New Year's Day 2025, the Nebraska Journal Herald celebrated its bicentennial, acknowledging 200 years of dedicated journalism in Nebraska. The milestone was marked with a series of community events that attracted thousands to Downtown Nebraskaville. Although the official anniversary date is January 3rd, the Nebraska Journal Herald traditionally celebrates this occasion on New Year's Day, hosting festivities for the entire town of Nebraskaville and inviting Nebraska Journal Herald readers from all over to join in the celebration.



The day began at the Nebraskaville Community Center for an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Feed. The event was not only about the feast of pancakes but also featured a Pancake Eating Competition that brought laughter and cheer to all who watched or participated. The competition was a testament to the light-hearted community bonding the Nebraska Journal Herald has fostered over the years.



Following the pancake feed, the Nebraska Journal Herald's New Year’s Day Parade kicked off on Main Street, which overflowed with spectators lining the sidewalks from one end of Nebraskaville to the other. Attendees from across Nebraska and beyond witnessed a vibrant parade featuring decorative floats, costumed performers, and marching bands from various regions, all converging to honor this historic occasion. This parade, renowned for its spectacle and community spirit, underscored the newspaper's deep roots in the state's cultural fabric.



The day's festivities concluded with the Nebraska Journal Herald's Gala at the Nebraskaville City Auditorium. An exclusive event for subscribers, the gala was an evening of elegance, with attendees dressed in formal attire, enjoying a gourmet meal, and dancing into the night. This event highlighted the enduring bond between the newspaper and its readers, celebrating shared histories and looking forward to future chapters.



The Nebraska Journal Herald, which began in a log cabin around 1820 with a rudimentary printing press, has evolved into a cornerstone of journalism in Nebraska. The official founding date, January 3, 1825, when it moved to a small office on Main Street, has been celebrated annually, but this year's bicentennial was a special tribute to its legacy of truthful reporting, community service, and integrity.



The celebration was more than a reflection on 200 years of history; it was also a reaffirmation of the Nebraska Journal Herald's dedication to delivering factual, accurate, and reliable journalism. As the event concluded, attendees departed with cherished memories, eagerly looking forward to the next milestone, a clear indication of the lasting influence this storied newspaper has had on Nebraskaville, the entire state, and beyond—wherever the Nebraska Journal Herald is read.

