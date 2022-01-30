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Arizona Takes Steps Towards Decertifying and Follows Wisconsin's Lead
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260 views • January 30, 2022
Arizona Takes Steps Towards Decertifying and Follows Wisconsin's Lead
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
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AZ State Rep. Mark Finchem Is Working on Resolution to Reclaim Arizona’s 2020 Electors: “I Actually Have A Resolution In Markup Right Now.”
January 26, 2022
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-az-state-rep-mark-finchem-working-resolution-reclaim-arizonas-2020-electors-actually-resolution-markup-right-now-video/
January 21, 2022
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann Gives Exclusive Update On Maricopa County Router Audit – AZ Attorney General Has Pulled Numerous People For Questioning
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/must-see-arizona-senate-president-karen-fann-gives-exclusive-update-maricopa-county-router-audit-az-attorney-general-pulled-numerous-people-questioning/
Arizona Senate Committee Passes SEVEN Election Integrity Bills – Including Ballot Fraud Countermeasures, Ballot Images Will Be Public RecordsArizona Senate Committee Passes SEVEN Election Integrity Bills – Including Ballot Fraud Countermeasures, Ballot Images Will Be Public Records
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-arizona-senate-committee-passes-seven-election-integrity-bills-including-ballot-fraud-countermeasures-ballot-images-will-public-records/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
====
AZ State Rep. Mark Finchem Is Working on Resolution to Reclaim Arizona’s 2020 Electors: “I Actually Have A Resolution In Markup Right Now.”
January 26, 2022
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-az-state-rep-mark-finchem-working-resolution-reclaim-arizonas-2020-electors-actually-resolution-markup-right-now-video/
January 21, 2022
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann Gives Exclusive Update On Maricopa County Router Audit – AZ Attorney General Has Pulled Numerous People For Questioning
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/must-see-arizona-senate-president-karen-fann-gives-exclusive-update-maricopa-county-router-audit-az-attorney-general-pulled-numerous-people-questioning/
Arizona Senate Committee Passes SEVEN Election Integrity Bills – Including Ballot Fraud Countermeasures, Ballot Images Will Be Public RecordsArizona Senate Committee Passes SEVEN Election Integrity Bills – Including Ballot Fraud Countermeasures, Ballot Images Will Be Public Records
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-arizona-senate-committee-passes-seven-election-integrity-bills-including-ballot-fraud-countermeasures-ballot-images-will-public-records/
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