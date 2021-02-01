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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Behold, The Bridegroom Cometh - What's Up, Prof? 12
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55 views • February 01, 2021
Episode 12. "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:3. Can we be ready to meet the King of Kings? What does the Bible tell us on how to prepare, and what is our duty during the time of preparation?
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