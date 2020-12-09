BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Di Dongsheng’s speech has caused a great stir in the US, the days of CCP are numbered
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
150 views • December 09, 2020
Di Dongsheng’s speech has caused a great stir in the US, the days of CCP are numbered

秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
https://forms.gle/wfiLGYNLSbZanFa59

👇欢迎大家订阅👇
【秘密翻译组 YouTube & GTV 频道】
👉youtube频道：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6K3...
👉GTV频道：https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo?id=5ed...
【秘密翻译组Twitter@G_Translators】
👉https://twitter.com/G_Translators
Keywords
warroombioweaponccpbiowarfareguilianicovid19gnewsstevebannonccpvirusunrestrictedgtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsunrestrictedwarfaredryandidongsheng
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Coco Somers
Unveiling the healing power of dill: Discover this ancient herb&#8217;s health benefits

Unveiling the healing power of dill: Discover this ancient herb’s health benefits

Laura Harris
Weight Loss in Middle Age Tied to Cardiovascular Gains, UCL Study Says

Weight Loss in Middle Age Tied to Cardiovascular Gains, UCL Study Says

Petra Stone
The sweet and healing mystique of licorice 

The sweet and healing mystique of licorice 

Ava Grace
Is your tea just right? A massive study finds the Goldilocks rules for heart health

Is your tea just right? A massive study finds the Goldilocks rules for heart health

Cassie B.
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy