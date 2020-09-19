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Victory at Trafalgar 19th September 2020 - (footage from The Independent)
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51 views • September 21, 2020
Described by the Independent from police side footage as Violent scenes as anti-vaccine and anti-lock-down protesters clash with police.
All the protesters wanted to do was listen to the doctors, scientists and lawyers and had no choice but to defend the speaking podium from the police seeking to
All the protesters wanted to do was listen to the doctors, scientists and lawyers and had no choice but to defend the speaking podium from the police seeking to
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