Dangers of Energy?! | Unrestricted Truths

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What is the intellectual elite? What games are they playing?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid, James Martinez, and James Grundvig discuss the Brillouin Energy Corp, the fusion boiler factory, and the so-called “intellectual elite.”
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:
https://bit.ly/3bwIPoy
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