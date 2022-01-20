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Gain Of Function From WuHan BullShit Keeps The Corona Virus Myth Alive...
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52 views • January 20, 2022
The Gain-of-function talk gets the people on our side conceding facts of death numbers that they know don't exist and were inflated. In A World full of Dr. Mengeles' with the real Dr's please stand up and stop this madness. A: No! We're making too much money off the covid-19 believing idiots.
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
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