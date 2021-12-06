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1206-2021—-WILL YOU BE A PATENTED PRODUCT THAT BELONGS TO A PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY BECAUSE YOU TOOK THEIR INJECTION?
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769 views • December 06, 2021
Lynn shares information from an interview between Stew Peters and Dr. Ariyana Love. She shares information from Dr. Campra as well as Dr. Noack. Because of the gene modification one who took the shots can be patented and owned by the company that produced the shot as per a US Supreme Court referred to by Dr. Love. In the patents she found the presence of grapheme oxide, propane----yes propane---e-coli, and much, much more. Following are links referred to in this recording:
1. 1205-2021-Stew Peters and Dr. Ariyana Love https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/moderna-patent-uncovers-horror-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon/
2. https://www.brighteon.com/74a1d472-a4f4-4400-bf18-ca7ec6396274 is the full video synopsis done from subtitles on the German language video by Lynn Schmaltz regarding the video released by Dr. Noack. This video has been taken down and is no longer available. There is also a transcript from the video released by his wife – see image of that video in the Stew Peters video at 3.58 minutes)
3. 1127-2021-Vaccines: La Quinta Columna Takes A Closer Look At Nanocircuitry & Media Access Control Addresses (MAC) https://truthcomestolight.com/on-hidden-nano-structures-in-covid-vaccines-la-quinta-columna-takes-a-closer-look-at-nanocircuitry-media-access-control-addresses-macs/
4. 1205-2021- 3.46 minutes-- Steve Bannon and Dr. Robert Malone: EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES BREED VACCINE RESISTANT MUTATIONS https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/12/dr-malone-experimental-vaccines-breed-vaccine-resistant-mutations/?utm_source=daily-email&;utm_medium=email
5. https://worldfreedomalliance.org
The World Freedom Alliance aims to facilitate an open platform to promote Freedom in all its forms Worldwide and to unite people around the world, and to provide information and share best practice between countries. We aim to ensure our cherished fundamental Freedoms, as outlined in the WFA Charter, are restored and maintained. Together, we can unite in strength, to promote Freedom, inspire
Be sure to visit https://plasmaenergysolution.com and find out why you want to drink living water instead of dead water. TO FIND OUT MORE SEE OUR BLOGS AND SPECIAL REPORTS ON OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
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Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
1. 1205-2021-Stew Peters and Dr. Ariyana Love https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/moderna-patent-uncovers-horror-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon/
2. https://www.brighteon.com/74a1d472-a4f4-4400-bf18-ca7ec6396274 is the full video synopsis done from subtitles on the German language video by Lynn Schmaltz regarding the video released by Dr. Noack. This video has been taken down and is no longer available. There is also a transcript from the video released by his wife – see image of that video in the Stew Peters video at 3.58 minutes)
3. 1127-2021-Vaccines: La Quinta Columna Takes A Closer Look At Nanocircuitry & Media Access Control Addresses (MAC) https://truthcomestolight.com/on-hidden-nano-structures-in-covid-vaccines-la-quinta-columna-takes-a-closer-look-at-nanocircuitry-media-access-control-addresses-macs/
4. 1205-2021- 3.46 minutes-- Steve Bannon and Dr. Robert Malone: EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES BREED VACCINE RESISTANT MUTATIONS https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/12/dr-malone-experimental-vaccines-breed-vaccine-resistant-mutations/?utm_source=daily-email&;utm_medium=email
5. https://worldfreedomalliance.org
The World Freedom Alliance aims to facilitate an open platform to promote Freedom in all its forms Worldwide and to unite people around the world, and to provide information and share best practice between countries. We aim to ensure our cherished fundamental Freedoms, as outlined in the WFA Charter, are restored and maintained. Together, we can unite in strength, to promote Freedom, inspire
Be sure to visit https://plasmaenergysolution.com and find out why you want to drink living water instead of dead water. TO FIND OUT MORE SEE OUR BLOGS AND SPECIAL REPORTS ON OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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