Mother Accuses Government Of Murdering Child: 'Son of a B*tches Forced Us To Get Vaccinated'

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A three-year-old healthy little girl, Ambar Maite Catán, died after being forced by the Argentinian government to be “vaccinated.” Ambar’s distraught mother, Miryam, recounted the heartbreaking story of her daughter’s senseless death in a television interview. The mother not only holds the government responsible for “killing” her child but vowed to fight the government to protect other children from receiving the dangerous and deadly experimental Covid injections.
Continue reading the full story at RAI R Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/mother-accuses-government-of-murdering-3-year-old-girl-son-of-a-btches-forced-us-to-get-vaccinated-interview/