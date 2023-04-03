Hexa-X: EU 6G project and its secret goals | www.kla.tv/25644

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The EU has launched the Hexa-X project to develop 6G. The 6G network is
scheduled to go into operation around 2030. But what is the need for the
extremely high 6G data transmission in the first place? Find out in this
broadcast the frightening goals that are being pursued with this project.
👉 https://kla.tv/25644
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Stage of development 5G:
https://www.dslweb.de/5g-verfuegbarkeit.php
What is 6G:
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/6G
https://www.hcd-consulting.de/technologie-der-zukunft-was-ist-6g/
Hexa-X:
https://hexa-x.eu/about/
Nokia-chief Lundmark:
https://www.derstandard.de/story/2000136165087/6g-zukunft-technik-wird-direkt-in-unseren-koerper-eingebaut
https://windowsunited.de/nokia-ceo-pekka-lundmark-sorgt-fuer-gruselvorstellungen-auf-weltwirtschaftsforum-davos/
Huawei:
https://t3n.de/news/6g-statt-5g-zukunft-kommunikation-mobilfunk-1476150/
https://www.golem.de/news/nokia-intel-und-nicht-huawei-im-eu-6g-programm-hexa-x-2012-152710.html
Neuronal Network:
https://www.dwds.de/wb/neuronal
VLC-technique:
https://www.diagnose-funk.org/themen/mobilfunk-alternativen/visible-light-communication/vlc-daten-unterwegs-im-licht:
https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/36604/visible-light-communication-for-6g-networks