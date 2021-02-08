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The Crowhouse: Government and Media - Frauds Liars and Criminal Enablers
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202 views • February 08, 2021
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth."
- George Orwell

Max Igan - The Crowhouse - February 8th, 2021.

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

B.C. extending pandemic restrictions indefinitely
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-restrictions-bc-february-5-2020-1.5902427

45-Year-Old Italian Doctor “In the Prime of Life and in Perfect Health” Drops Dead After the Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/45-year-old-italian-doctor-dead-pfizer-mrna-covid-19-shot.html

'Tap and display' vaccine proofs to be rolled out on Aussie smartphones
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/tap-and-display-vaccine-proofs-to-be-rolled-out-on-aussie-smartphones/ar-BB1dsgbj?ocid=msedgntp

Australians to have proof of their coronavirus vaccination on their smartphone
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australians-to-have-proof-of-their-coronavirus-vaccination-on-their-smartphone/ar-BB1dsvFE?ocid=msedgntp

Expect a knock on your door from the council if you refuse to get the vaccine
https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/05/people-who-refuse-covid-vaccine-may-be-visited-by-council-staff-14029055/

Myanmar coup: Military imposes ‘near total’ internet shutdown as protesters take to the streets
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/myanmar-coup-military-imposes-near-total-internet-shutdown-as-protesters-take-to-the-streets/ar-BB1drNZb?ocid=msedgntp

NBC Nightly News Broadcast (Full) - January 23rd, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjjA-8JXzYI

Avoiding a Climate Lockdown
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/radical-green-overhaul-to-avoid-climate-lockdown-by-mariana-mazzucato-2020-09?barrier=accesspaylog

Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/05/people-who-refuse-covid-vaccine-may-be-visited-by-council-staff-14029055/?ito=cbshare

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

3 Judge Court In Peru Rules COVID-19 Pandemic Started By Bill Gates, George Soros And Rockefeller
https://greatgameindia.com/peru-court-bill-gates-george-soros/

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.
~ Edward Bernays

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/axrV9vn84mP9/
The Crowhouse

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