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Tore Maras- West Side We The People -See Description
Maras for Ohio SoS
Maras for Ohio SoS
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33 views • July 18, 2022

https://www.MarasForOhio.com

See below for quick jump time stamps.

0:00-8:40 Intro

7:03-11:24 Redemption and the history of the Democratic-Republican Party

11:24-13:57 Molecular and cellular biology and private contracting for the fourth unelected branch of the government

13:57-16:47 Data is the new gold

16:47-28:04 My mentor, John Brennan and the many things you learn as a private contractor

28:04-35:06 Thoughts on why Frank LaRose went to Ukraine in 2019 to oversee questionable elections and other electoral anomalies

35:06-39:00 The Obamacare data-mine trick, DNA testing and HIPAA out the window

39:01-39:42 Bill Gates keynotes and the governor’s party down with Jeff Bezos

39:43-41:19 The false left/right paradigm and Article 21 Section 1 of the Ohio constitution

41:19-43:12 Les Wexner, dirty donars and the rape culture of the elite

43:12-45:45 Fighting for Ohio Don’t give power to those who do nothing

45:45-49:33 How Frank Larose bought his seat and uses it to violate the law

49:33-53:00 Let's play Hunter Biden's voicemails. What did Joe say?

53:00-56:30 They're taking us all for a ride

56:30-1:00:32 Putting the 2022 elections on pause because…

1:00:32-1:05:26 Why our media is failing us

1:05:26-1:06:41 Closing Thoughts

1:06:41-1:18:29 Q&A

1:18:29-1:19:42 A Bug’s Life clip

1:19:42-1:21:03 Wrap Up

Keywords
electionfraudohiotoresecretaryofstatetoresaysvotingmachinestoremarasfranklarosemarasforsosohiosecretaryofstate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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