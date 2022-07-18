Tore Maras- West Side We The People -See Description

https://www.MarasForOhio.com

See below for quick jump time stamps.

0:00-8:40 Intro

7:03-11:24 Redemption and the history of the Democratic-Republican Party

11:24-13:57 Molecular and cellular biology and private contracting for the fourth unelected branch of the government

13:57-16:47 Data is the new gold

16:47-28:04 My mentor, John Brennan and the many things you learn as a private contractor

28:04-35:06 Thoughts on why Frank LaRose went to Ukraine in 2019 to oversee questionable elections and other electoral anomalies

35:06-39:00 The Obamacare data-mine trick, DNA testing and HIPAA out the window

39:01-39:42 Bill Gates keynotes and the governor’s party down with Jeff Bezos

39:43-41:19 The false left/right paradigm and Article 21 Section 1 of the Ohio constitution

41:19-43:12 Les Wexner, dirty donars and the rape culture of the elite

43:12-45:45 Fighting for Ohio Don’t give power to those who do nothing

45:45-49:33 How Frank Larose bought his seat and uses it to violate the law

49:33-53:00 Let's play Hunter Biden's voicemails. What did Joe say?

53:00-56:30 They're taking us all for a ride

56:30-1:00:32 Putting the 2022 elections on pause because…

1:00:32-1:05:26 Why our media is failing us

1:05:26-1:06:41 Closing Thoughts

1:06:41-1:18:29 Q&A

1:18:29-1:19:42 A Bug’s Life clip

1:19:42-1:21:03 Wrap Up