Tore Maras- West Side We The People -See Description

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https://www.MarasForOhio.com
See below for quick jump time stamps.
0:00-8:40 Intro
7:03-11:24 Redemption and the history of the Democratic-Republican Party
11:24-13:57 Molecular and cellular biology and private contracting for the fourth unelected branch of the government
13:57-16:47 Data is the new gold
16:47-28:04 My mentor, John Brennan and the many things you learn as a private contractor
28:04-35:06 Thoughts on why Frank LaRose went to Ukraine in 2019 to oversee questionable elections and other electoral anomalies
35:06-39:00 The Obamacare data-mine trick, DNA testing and HIPAA out the window
39:01-39:42 Bill Gates keynotes and the governor’s party down with Jeff Bezos
39:43-41:19 The false left/right paradigm and Article 21 Section 1 of the Ohio constitution
41:19-43:12 Les Wexner, dirty donars and the rape culture of the elite
43:12-45:45 Fighting for Ohio Don’t give power to those who do nothing
45:45-49:33 How Frank Larose bought his seat and uses it to violate the law
49:33-53:00 Let's play Hunter Biden's voicemails. What did Joe say?
53:00-56:30 They're taking us all for a ride
56:30-1:00:32 Putting the 2022 elections on pause because…
1:00:32-1:05:26 Why our media is failing us
1:05:26-1:06:41 Closing Thoughts
1:06:41-1:18:29 Q&A
1:18:29-1:19:42 A Bug’s Life clip
1:19:42-1:21:03 Wrap Up