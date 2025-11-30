© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How do we Make the 6G Transformation Profitable?! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aJ5MPbRzK8
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994935408489370101?t=AoJlclMOlJxMn6GQi_pK_A&s=19
For serious researching and sharring people only!
Come learn all about 6G IoBnT Biodigital Convergence directly from your GOVERNMENT AGENCIES ITU, FCC, NSF, NNI, IEEE, IEC, ISO https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/104848
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994866459500318893?t=amWs0e1nKcw1cvyqe4ieGA&s=19
Conquering the Spectrum 6GSymposium brought together perspectives from VDI, Rice University, TU Braunschweig, NYU Wireless and more https://rumble.com/v72e8zg-427287292.html
Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"
Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994896791981232474?t=ZiPMBa-h2DsOyjMwICNYqg&s=19
Keynote: What’s The Most Compelling Use Case for the Next G?
https://rumble.com/v72ec02-keynote-whats-the-most-compelling-use-case-for-the-next-g.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994917411850784850?t=z4xNQ6503YugT1nFU4gBeQ&s=19
White House Keynote Panel: 6G Wireless Policies & Initiatives for 2025 & Beyond U.S. wireless policies and initiatives for 6G, including Dynamic Spectrum Sharing between DOD and commercial operators https://rumble.com/v72ego6-427297254.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994928572948254864?t=hnHXKJexolncLxkJKx0Gfg&s=19
6G Spectrum: The Path Ahead: what spectrum will be needed, for what purpose, and in what range? https://rumble.com/v72ehfi-427298238.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1991777782448484459?t=BQofok_ZevFgncn5yl4rlw&s=19
The evolution from 1G to 6G networks has transformed global communication, progressing from basic voice calls in 1G to the immersive, AI-enabled experiences of 6G.
As emerging AI-driven applications such as autonomous systems, the Internet of Everything (IoE), and immersive technologies demand unprecedented capabilities, 7G networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=Future+of+Connectivity%3A+A+Comprehensive+Review+of+Innovations+and+Challenges+in+7G+Smart+Networks&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e6a5cd6d08b158410b6cc9
FCC votes to advance wierless Spectrum auction
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1991755322286043329?t=lHFu7zn9-L02wsdr4gwh-Q&s=19
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 3-0 on Thursday, November 20, 2025 https://search.brave.com/search?q=fcc+votes+to+advance+wierless+Spectrum+auction&source=android&summary=1&conversation=104f1515cdf5809a58ac18
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1990471512906998266?t=c4kQuOzfVH8VZlFjgExwiQ&s=19