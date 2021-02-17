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You Must Eat 100% Synthetic Beef, Says Bill Gates
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70 views • February 17, 2021
Bill Gates says westerners must switch to eating 100% synthetic beef while he buys up record amounts of farmland and monopolizes global food production. When did this computer "NERD" who current sop his windows from getting a virus, become the worlds smartest scientist, lab technician, without any schooling. AMAZING
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