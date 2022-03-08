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Karen Kingston | Injections Transforming Humans, Ukraine Biolabs - March 8, 2022
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Karen Kingston - Injections Transforming Humans, Biden to Inject All Kids, & Ukraine Biolabs- March 8, 2022.
Karen Kingston, former Big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower starts this interview by warning the audience that the information she is bringing forth may be very difficult to digest.
She takes us through evidence in the patents to show self-assembling nanoparticles included in the COVID-19 Injections (including inside Novavax).
Karen also shows us the plan for controlling humans through the genetically engineered hydrogels that are inside the injections, including the ability for elites to program the technology that has been injected into people to overtake their natural bodily functions, and even their free will.
We also discuss Biden's plan to inject all children, and touch on the Ukraine Biolabs, their locations, and safety levels.
You can support Karen's work by donating here: https://givesendgo.com/miFight.
You can also follow Karen on Gab: https://gab.com/KarenKingston.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Karen Kingston | Injections Transforming Humans, Ukraine Biolabs - March 8, 2022.
Karen Kingston, Injections Transforming Humans, Biden to Inject All Kids, Ukraine Biolabs, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 8 2022
Karen Kingston, Vaccines, Ukraine Biolabs, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 8 2022
Karen Kingston, former Big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower starts this interview by warning the audience that the information she is bringing forth may be very difficult to digest.
She takes us through evidence in the patents to show self-assembling nanoparticles included in the COVID-19 Injections (including inside Novavax).
Karen also shows us the plan for controlling humans through the genetically engineered hydrogels that are inside the injections, including the ability for elites to program the technology that has been injected into people to overtake their natural bodily functions, and even their free will.
We also discuss Biden's plan to inject all children, and touch on the Ukraine Biolabs, their locations, and safety levels.
You can support Karen's work by donating here: https://givesendgo.com/miFight.
You can also follow Karen on Gab: https://gab.com/KarenKingston.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Karen Kingston | Injections Transforming Humans, Ukraine Biolabs - March 8, 2022.
Karen Kingston, Injections Transforming Humans, Biden to Inject All Kids, Ukraine Biolabs, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 8 2022
Karen Kingston, Vaccines, Ukraine Biolabs, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 8 2022
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