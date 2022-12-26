Cannabis Arbitrage

In 2021, the price of dried flower reported by consumers in Washington was only $7.38, lower than the US average of $9.17.
This can create diversion, especially during difficult economic times.
An investment strategy known as Arbitrage is when an investor simultaneously buys and sells an asset in different markets to take advantage of a price difference and generate a profit.
Arbitrage is commonly used by hedge funds and other sophisticated investors.
While price differences are typically small and short-lived, the returns can be impressive when multiplied with enough volume or frequency.
For example, arbitrage is when cannabis is bought in WA for $7.38 and gets diverted to NY for $9.94
