Progress of Stopping COVID-19 Vaccination and VAERS Evidence of Kids Dying From This mRNA Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/pwjn0037
07/12/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf shares the progress of stopping the COVID-19 vaccination, while VAERS shows that as of the start of July 2022, 126 minors under 17 have died subsequent to being injected with this mRNA vaccine, 55 of these kids died within seven days of receiving the injection