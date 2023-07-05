Create New Account
EPOCH TV | The Revelation I Had About Patriotism: July 4 Special Episode
🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/IndependenceDayCR_YT


In this special episode of Crossroads, join host Joshua Philipp at the America the Beautiful Festival in New York. We discuss Independence Day, patriotism, and the values that unify family and country.

epoch tvjosh philippcross roads

