EPOCH TV | The Revelation I Had About Patriotism: July 4 Special Episode
🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/IndependenceDayCR_YT
In this special episode of Crossroads, join host Joshua Philipp at the America the Beautiful Festival in New York. We discuss Independence Day, patriotism, and the values that unify family and country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.