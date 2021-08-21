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BREAKING: CHINA IS RUNNING OUR HOSPITALS AND ITS PATIENTS TREATMENT PROTOCOLS VIA EPICS AI SYSTEMS !
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212 views • August 21, 2021
BREAKING: CHINA IS RUNNING OUR HOSPITALS AND ITS PATIENTS TREATMENT PROTOCOLS VIA EPICS AI SYSTEMS !
Mirror. Source
BREAKING:China is running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5ljQOL4foGx/ | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "The program I most use when coding and auditing medical charts is EPIC. While listening to Stew Peters and his guest Dr. Judy Wood the other night I heard Dr. Wood mention that Epic was now using AI in some of its algorithms, This naturally got me curious and started me down a proverbial rabbit hole. What Im am going to prove to you here today is that China is in fact running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems (INCLUDING COVID19). Think about that and its implications as I dissect this for you all. Links: -Judy Faulkner: https://www.forbes.com/profile/judy-faulkner/?sh=740c94a833b8 -Phillip Ragon: https://www.forbes.com/profile/phillip-t-terry-ragon/?sh=10acbf0f6e54 -Gong Yingying: https://www.forbes.com/profile/gong-yingying/?sh=384ccf9f5872 https://www.weforum.org/people/gong-yingying -"Epic AI Helps Clinicians Predict When COVID-19 Patients Might Need Intensive Care": https://www.epic.com/epic/post/epic-ai-helps-clinicians-predict-covid-19-patients-might-need-intensive-care -"How a largely untested AI algorithm crept into hundreds of hospitals": https://www.fastcompany.com/90641343/epic-deterioration-index-algorithm-pandemic-concerns -"Hospitals are using AI to predict the decline of Covid-19 patients — before knowing it works": https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/24/coronavirus-hospitals-use-ai-to-predict-patient-decline-before-knowing-it-works/ -"Epic in Process of Developing AI EHR Documentation Assistant": https://ehrintelligence.com/news/epic-in-process-of-developing-ai-ehr-documentation-assistant "
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Mirror. Source
BREAKING:China is running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5ljQOL4foGx/ | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "The program I most use when coding and auditing medical charts is EPIC. While listening to Stew Peters and his guest Dr. Judy Wood the other night I heard Dr. Wood mention that Epic was now using AI in some of its algorithms, This naturally got me curious and started me down a proverbial rabbit hole. What Im am going to prove to you here today is that China is in fact running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems (INCLUDING COVID19). Think about that and its implications as I dissect this for you all. Links: -Judy Faulkner: https://www.forbes.com/profile/judy-faulkner/?sh=740c94a833b8 -Phillip Ragon: https://www.forbes.com/profile/phillip-t-terry-ragon/?sh=10acbf0f6e54 -Gong Yingying: https://www.forbes.com/profile/gong-yingying/?sh=384ccf9f5872 https://www.weforum.org/people/gong-yingying -"Epic AI Helps Clinicians Predict When COVID-19 Patients Might Need Intensive Care": https://www.epic.com/epic/post/epic-ai-helps-clinicians-predict-covid-19-patients-might-need-intensive-care -"How a largely untested AI algorithm crept into hundreds of hospitals": https://www.fastcompany.com/90641343/epic-deterioration-index-algorithm-pandemic-concerns -"Hospitals are using AI to predict the decline of Covid-19 patients — before knowing it works": https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/24/coronavirus-hospitals-use-ai-to-predict-patient-decline-before-knowing-it-works/ -"Epic in Process of Developing AI EHR Documentation Assistant": https://ehrintelligence.com/news/epic-in-process-of-developing-ai-ehr-documentation-assistant "
-
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/Zz8rq1
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://is.gd/W5LBC8
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
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