X22 REPORT Ep. 2993b - They Never Thought The FBI, Hunter,Joe Biden Would Be Exposed..,How Do You Legally...

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2993b - Feb 9, 2023
They Never Thought The FBI, Hunter,Joe Biden Would Be Exposed..,How Do You Legally...
The [DS] never expected for [HRC] to lose, they never expected that their treasonous acts would be exposed. The evidence is coming out, how to you legally insert the evidence. Trump and the patriots have trapped the [DS] and they have run out of ammunition, they are using the old playbook and it is not working. The old playbook has been debunked now they are in trouble.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
