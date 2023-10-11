Create New Account
Jeff Rainforth: "Everyone in the world is coming through, right here." | Bannon War Room
Steve Bannon War Room | Investigative Reporter Jeff Rainforth, at the U.S.-Mexico border, tells Steve Bannon that worldwide illegals are coming over non-stop.



human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

