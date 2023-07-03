Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hitting The Mark!
channel image
High Hopes
2603 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
14 views
Published Yesterday

Robert Breaker


July 1, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "hitting the mark" when it comes to preaching a clear cut presentation of the Gospel, always making sure to preach the most important thing--FAITH IN THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBSRLZziYmo

Keywords
gospelbible studybaptistpreachingkjv onlyblood of jesusrobert breakerhitting the mark

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket