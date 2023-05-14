Create New Account
SHOULD CANADIAN SCHOOLS TEACH THE JOYS OF ANAL SEX TO GRADE 4 STUDENTS? A TRANS-WOMAN ANSWERS.
KevinJJohnston
Former Ontario Premier KATHLEEN WYNNE was a far-left pervert and pedophile. She assigned her best friend, Benjamin Levin, and CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER and CONVICTED PEDOPHILE to write the new ANAL SEX FRIENDLY sex-ed curriculum in the province of Ontario where they taught AND ENCOURAGED anal sex to grade 4 students.

Kevin J. Johnston, Canada's number 1 podcaster talks with Elle Sophia Rosetti, a post-op and conservative social commentator who is against the radical LGBTQ+ cult.

This short series of videos is to show the world that the left is WRONG and the right is CORRECT.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9PM EST - LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch Elle LIVE on https://www.facebook.com/ellesophia.rosetti.7

newspoliticspedophilialgbtqsex education curriculumkathleen wynneontario schools

