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Health Tips with Tim & Naomi - Thanksgiving - What Do You Feed Your Pets
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2 views • October 28, 2021
What do YOUR pets get fed, not only on Thanksgiving, but every day?
Did you know that Pet Cancers are on the rise, for many of the very same reasons as Cancer in Humans?
Ever heard of or read the book, Dead Pets Don't Lie, by Joe Ardis, a Pet Behavior Specialist, & Donna Howell? There's a video available too!
Check out the book & video at: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/products/dead-pets-dont-lie
Visit our website:
www.VictoryHaven.org
Did you know that Pet Cancers are on the rise, for many of the very same reasons as Cancer in Humans?
Ever heard of or read the book, Dead Pets Don't Lie, by Joe Ardis, a Pet Behavior Specialist, & Donna Howell? There's a video available too!
Check out the book & video at: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/products/dead-pets-dont-lie
Visit our website:
www.VictoryHaven.org
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