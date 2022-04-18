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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/18/2022
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10 views • April 18, 2022
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, is acting more like the President, in doing what Biden should be doing, than Biden has since he took the White House. Abbott is even negotiating with the governors of the border states in Mexico like Chihuahua to help stem the tide of illegals coming in, all of which is Biden's job, but Biden won't do it....
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