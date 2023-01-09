After Dealing With Paralyzing Anxiety Pastor J.D. Peabody Teaches Others How to Find Freedom



At the end of his ropes, J.D. Peabody was taking a walk with his friend when he commented that he wasn’t an anxious person. His friend’s response was telling - he laughed - and J.D. realized that he was not who he thought he was! J.D. is the pastor of New Day Church and the author of the profound book, Perfectly Suited - The Armor of God for the Anxious Mind. J.D. explains how Christians tend to misunderstand their anxious thoughts, and why it’s important to find community and support when fear begins to take a foothold. Anxiety, he explains, is the secondary way of feeling things that are really about something else. J.D. also shares insight into how he turned his mental meltdown into the inspiration for a fantastic Biblically-based book to help people overcome their anxiety.







TAKEAWAYS





Peace is one of God’s greatest gifts to us





If you are anxious, recognize that you are NOT alone





Don’t isolate yourself when you’re dealing with anxiety - reach out to the people around you and find help





Even if someone’s life looks perfect from the outside, realize that they are most likely struggling with something too







