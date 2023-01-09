Create New Account
After Dealing With Paralyzing Anxiety Pastor J.D. Peabody Teaches Others How to Find Freedom
Counter Culture Mom
Published 18 hours ago


At the end of his ropes, J.D. Peabody was taking a walk with his friend when he commented that he wasn’t an anxious person. His friend’s response was telling - he laughed - and J.D. realized that he was not who he thought he was! J.D. is the pastor of New Day Church and the author of the profound book, Perfectly Suited - The Armor of God for the Anxious Mind. J.D. explains how Christians tend to misunderstand their anxious thoughts, and why it’s important to find community and support when fear begins to take a foothold. Anxiety, he explains, is the secondary way of feeling things that are really about something else. J.D. also shares insight into how he turned his mental meltdown into the inspiration for a fantastic Biblically-based book to help people overcome their anxiety.



TAKEAWAYS


Peace is one of God’s greatest gifts to us 


If you are anxious, recognize that you are NOT alone


Don’t isolate yourself when you’re dealing with anxiety - reach out to the people around you and find help 


Even if someone’s life looks perfect from the outside, realize that they are most likely struggling with something too 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Perfectly Suited: The Backstory Video: https://bit.ly/3hfNsWV 

Perfectly Suited Book: https://amzn.to/3VEp4wo


🔗 CONNECT WITH J.D. PEABODY

Website: https://www.jdpeabody.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jdpeabodybooks 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdpeabodybooks/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


