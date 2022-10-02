EPOCH TV | Kash's Corner: FBI's Playbook Explained - J6, Steele, Danchenko

Kash explains the playbook that they used for January 6th.

It's the exact same playbook that they used with Christopher Steele and Danchenko.

Confidential human sources. Or in other words: Glowies. A False flag.





"The question that has to be answered is when did the FBI put those guys in and where? Did those confidential human sources engage people who were not going to conduct criminal activity and convince them to do so? That is the definition of entrapment and that is illegal...

Once we see the documentation from January 6th, you will see the FBI's confidential human source corruption coverup network on blast. It will make Christopher Steele and Danchenko look like the tea cup ride at Disney World....Why? Because they wanted a political target. Not one based on law and fact."