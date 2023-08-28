Marrying and giving in marriage...

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Hybrids: https://youtu.be/rgAzYiqG388
The Return of the Gods: https://youtu.be/2c8XRdMPogU
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
Revelation: Chapter by Chapter video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Go to the "MediaFire" link to get the latest downloads. https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos
To order the jump drive with my videos, timelines, etc: https://endtimebiblestudy.com/
Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/10Lixdx3wExjqQcp5KKLzxptqZrNfIFc6/view?usp=share_link
Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link
Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link
NEW OPTION for downloading my videos and materials:
The 64 GB drive is now available to download online for fr.ee here https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos .
We ask that you sign up for an account through the link (if possible), which will grant the account additional bandwidth for others to download the videos in the future.
Would you be interested in fellowshipping with like-minded people in your area? Email Amy if you’d like to be connected with someone in your area: [email protected]. (Disclaimer: Always exercise discernment and use good judgment when contacting anyone you do not know.)
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com
First born-First Fruits connection: https://youtu.be/p6P0XrIOHr8
Understanding ‘Time’ in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4
“Bride” video: https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc
Boot Camp video: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
Preparing for the Rapture video: https://youtu.be/T2jEjYf3j-M
‘Sonship’ video: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE
1 Thessalonians 4: https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes
1 Corinthians 15: https://youtu.be/QEsiWJp7pKg and https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU
Jesus in Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK
1 Thessalonians 4: https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes
1 Corinthians 15: https://youtu.be/QEsiWJp7pKg and https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU
Feast of Tabernacles rapture pattern: https://youtu.be/YBNvXmlJIko
Resurrection bodies and sonship: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW_V6FNe6WhedgDCzwTj_cqV