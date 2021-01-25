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Gluten-free Brown Butter Crispies Recipe
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80 views • January 25, 2021
This is a deviation from the brown butter Krispies cookies that the pioneer woman makes on the Food Channel. Instead of using regular flour, I used coconut flour. Whenever you substitute coconut flour for wheat flour you need to cut down on the coconut flour about 1/3 because they are so loaded with fiber.
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