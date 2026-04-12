They absolutely have no respect for int'l law - PRESSTV

"They absolutely have no respect for intl. law."

Press TV's Maryam Azarchehr denounces the actions of the US regime, highlighting their consistent failure to honor any contracts or agreements they sign.

Adding:

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani says the Islamic Republic has turned the enemy’s “regime change” dream into a “change in Iran’s governing regime over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Adding:

"If they (US authorities) choose war, we’re ready to fight. But if they act rationally, we’ll respond rationally. We will not bow to threats. If they test our will again, we’ll give them an even harsher lesson."

— Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf,

Iran's Parliament Speaker

Adding:

IRGC: Any wrong move will turn Strait of Hormuz into ‘deadly whirlpool’ for enemies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned the United States and its allies against any miscalculation in the Persian Gulf, as US President Donald Trump renewed his threats against the Strait of Hormuz.

(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/12/766722/IRGC-Any-wrong-move-will-turn-Strait-of-Hormuz-into-deadly-whirlpool-for-enemies)