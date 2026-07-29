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💗 Peace Road to Prosperity 💪🏼
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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8 views • 2 days ago

I am very tired but had to get this uploaded right away because the message is SO POWERFUL.

Therefore ignore my tired eyes and the collar of my shirt tucked under... OMG LMFAO


Why is a highway being built in Africa under the name of President Donald J. Trump. That's right, a highway in his name. This video covers that and lots more very important information for this time.


So AMAZING.


🔥 💪🏼 Promethean Action - https://www.prometheanaction.com



💊 GLOBALIST Carney vs Trump 💪🏼 - https://rumble.com/v7d4lsq--globalist-carney-vs-trump-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


🔥 👀 Looky here AND there 👀 https://rumble.com/v7cysgq--looky-here-and-there-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


🔥 💪🏼 Roman Circus 2026 💪🏼 https://rumble.com/v7c65a0--roman-circus-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v



Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.


🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856

https://rumble.com/v7aya8c--waking-up-the-lions-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


💰 Do you Invest in golden opportunities - https://boostyfi.com/?ref=neil_sperling 💰

Ask me for more info


🔥🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕️

_T_


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏


✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



Keywords
irantrumpelectionfraudafricathrivalismpeace road
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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