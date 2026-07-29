💗 Peace Road to Prosperity 💪🏼

I am very tired but had to get this uploaded right away because the message is SO POWERFUL.

Therefore ignore my tired eyes and the collar of my shirt tucked under... OMG LMFAO





Why is a highway being built in Africa under the name of President Donald J. Trump. That's right, a highway in his name. This video covers that and lots more very important information for this time.





So AMAZING.





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Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.





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https://rumble.com/v7aya8c--waking-up-the-lions-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





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_T_





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺







