Jan 17, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: My children I love you. I love you more than you can imagine. So take some time now to imagine what you love more than anything, a person you love more than anyone else. Then imagine having even more love for these things and this person. Again, no matter how much imagination I have given you, you still can’t imagine the love I have for you. #GodsLove #MoreThanYouCanImagine #UnimaginableLove

