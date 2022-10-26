Surprising Spiritual Warfare Tricks: Personal Attack 🙌

🙌 Surprising Spiritual Warfare Tricks of the Devil and other demonic deceptions are revealed! We blow the lid off the top of the Devil’s favorite tricks and mental deceptions used against the Body of Christ. Spiritual Warfare is often more than just casting out demons. It can be played out in the very subtle lies the Devil uses against us, just like the half truth told to Eve. Satan is actively trying to twist our thoughts around to manipulate our actions. BUT NO MORE! Utilize this information to enhance your Spiritual Warfare activities. Plus defend your mind- the scene of the real battle! #SpiritualWarefare ✅ Key Verses Matthew 19:17 1 Peter 3:15-16





