Exclusive: How McGonigal and Hunter Biden are linked to Albanian mafia

Charles F. McGonigal, formerly the FBI's top counterintelligence official in New York, was indicted for allegedly selling access to Russian and Albanian officials. One Albanian American source was able to connect the dots. Here's One Americas Caitlin Sinclair with more.
