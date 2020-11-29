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University of Murcia (Spain) has clinical trials of Chlorine Dioxide and the results are AMAZING! (IN SPANISH)
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547 views • November 29, 2020
This is in Spanish but currently available as on Nov 29 2020 on youtube with subtitles.
It will shortly along with other related videos be censored out! This was the result of their investigation into the way that Chlorine Dioxide denatures viruses in human trials and clearly shows no toxicity or contra indication. It has been shown to eliminate coronavirus rapidly and effectively and will also fight every other bacterial or viral infection eliminating the need for vaccination.
It will shortly along with other related videos be censored out! This was the result of their investigation into the way that Chlorine Dioxide denatures viruses in human trials and clearly shows no toxicity or contra indication. It has been shown to eliminate coronavirus rapidly and effectively and will also fight every other bacterial or viral infection eliminating the need for vaccination.
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